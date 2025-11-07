FY2025 Earnings Forecast for SYRE Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYREFree Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Spyre Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.64). The consensus estimate for Spyre Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Spyre Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.99. Spyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRE. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 357.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,049,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 701,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,375,490.31. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $299,639.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,382.44. The trade was a 15.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

