TSE:TFP FY2025 EPS Raised by Raymond James Financial

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFP – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance
