FY2025 EPS Forecast for Aya Gold & Silver Reduced by Analyst

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cormark raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.14.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$13.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -116.08 and a beta of 1.24. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$8.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

