Surge Energy FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.69.

Surge Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$6.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$649.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.37 and a 1-year high of C$7.84.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.48%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.