FY2025 EPS Estimates for STOK Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.49) EPS.

STOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

STOK stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $38.69.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 45,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $925,899.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,606.05. This trade represents a 33.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 5,931 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $152,545.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,055.40. This represents a 45.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,210. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9,743.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

