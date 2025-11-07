Stifel Canada Cuts Earnings Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$20.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

TSE:WDO opened at C$20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.81. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$10.89 and a 52 week high of C$24.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.88.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

