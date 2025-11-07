Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adient from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Adient alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Adient

Adient Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. Adient has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Adient by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $160,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Adient by 208.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 91.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,901,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,174,000 after acquiring an additional 272,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.