Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:IPC FY2025 Earnings

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised International Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

