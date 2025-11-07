FY2025 EPS Estimates for Energy Fuels Decreased by Analyst

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Energy Fuels in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$4.59 and a 12-month high of C$38.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.30.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.75, for a total value of C$44,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 207,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,690,491.25. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. Also, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$204,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 148,151 shares in the company, valued at C$3,031,910.22. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.