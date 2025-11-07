PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,856 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,605.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,011,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,917,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,520,000 after buying an additional 2,417,746 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,072,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,799,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,854 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,026 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1%

PYLD opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

