GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,284,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $15,073,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research set a $165.00 price target on CoreWeave and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreWeave from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. This trade represents a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,641,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,958,146 over the last 90 days.

CoreWeave Price Performance

CRWV opened at $106.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.80.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.