Huntington National Bank Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after buying an additional 15,171,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,847.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,831,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,523 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,521,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares in the company, valued at $39,690,721.78. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $23.44 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

