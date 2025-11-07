4,568 Shares in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GRAIL by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in GRAIL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in GRAIL during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Westmount Partners LLC bought a new stake in GRAIL in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GRAIL by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter.

GRAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of GRAIL from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GRAIL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $80.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 4.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. GRAIL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by ($0.04). GRAIL had a negative net margin of 329.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GRAIL news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $498,622.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 727,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,102,485.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $501,409.14. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 381,818 shares in the company, valued at $31,312,894.18. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,436. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

