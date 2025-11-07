Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown by 412.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,624 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Crown by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,476,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,798,000 after acquiring an additional 788,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $41,360,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Crown by 4,180.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 307,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Crown by 1,719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 295,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 279,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $3,720,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 462,056 shares in the company, valued at $46,464,351.36. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

