Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 283,100 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF $AMDL

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,100 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 1,030.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Down 14.4%

NASDAQ:AMDL opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

