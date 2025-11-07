Huntington National Bank Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,200. The trade was a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,132,538.30. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 44,043 shares of company stock worth $42,209,115 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $958.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $941.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $795.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

