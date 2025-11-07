Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,812.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.3%
WPM stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.43. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $114.36.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
