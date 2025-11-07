Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys New Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $53.54 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

