Huntington National Bank Has $451,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on A shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $147.71 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

