Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Mastercard by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 283,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $552.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $573.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

