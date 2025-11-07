Eukles Asset Management Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Eukles Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.2% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $552.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.66. The firm has a market cap of $499.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.26.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

