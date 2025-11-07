Reviewing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)

Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Free Report) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Television Broadcasts and Bilibili”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Broadcasts $417.54 million 0.56 -$62.95 million N/A N/A Bilibili $3.68 billion 3.23 -$184.51 million $0.07 406.00

Television Broadcasts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Television Broadcasts and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bilibili 0 3 8 2 2.92

Bilibili has a consensus price target of $27.39, indicating a potential downside of 3.62%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Television Broadcasts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Television Broadcasts and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A Bilibili 0.75% 3.19% 1.31%

Summary

Bilibili beats Television Broadcasts on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting; Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming; e-Commerce Business; Mainland China Operations; and International Operations segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programmes and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programmes; operation of online social media platform; and music entertainment, and event and digital marketing activities. The OTT Streaming segment offers OTT services; and operates website portals. The e-Commerce Business segment operates e-Commerce platforms under the names Ztore, Neigbuy, and Big Big. The Mainland China Operations segment co-produces dramas; and distributes television programmes and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Mainland China. The International Operations segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers; and distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company also produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; and produces, sells, and licenses musical works and sound recordings. In addition, it provides artistes consultancy, management, and agency services; programme licensing services; programmes and marketing materials; film licensing and distribution services; agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements, as well as film rights and management services; cultural and art development, software and IT, dealership, and corporate finance services; and satellite and subscription television programs. Further, the company engages in digital new media and trading; online sale of groceries; and property investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

