Reviewing Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) and N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO)

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) and N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lavoro and N2OFF”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $9.08 billion 0.02 -$152.49 million ($1.63) -0.78 N2OFF $210,000.00 13.75 -$5.19 million ($35.32) -0.09

Volatility & Risk

N2OFF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N2OFF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lavoro has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N2OFF has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lavoro and N2OFF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 3 1 0 0 1.25 N2OFF 1 0 0 0 1.00

Lavoro presently has a consensus target price of $3.44, indicating a potential upside of 170.67%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than N2OFF.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and N2OFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro N/A N/A N/A N2OFF -2,422.21% -196.54% -142.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of N2OFF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lavoro beats N2OFF on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

