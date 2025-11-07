Strs Ohio Purchases 1,400 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $82,349,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,053,000 after buying an additional 1,403,670 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,233,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,030,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,674,000 after buying an additional 673,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Price Performance
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GH
Insider Activity at Guardant Health
In other Guardant Health news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $117,256.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.16. The trade was a 71.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,242,015.55. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 302,691 shares of company stock worth $17,984,628 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Guardant Health Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
Read More
