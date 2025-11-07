Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 474.50 and last traded at GBX 546.20. Approximately 906,874,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9,715% from the average daily volume of 9,239,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 787.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 701.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 745.52. The stock has a market cap of £4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

