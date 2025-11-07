EPR Properties $EPR Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3,816.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,098 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in EPR Properties by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,257,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,166,000 after purchasing an additional 128,568 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,887,000 after buying an additional 331,513 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,092,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,452,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 649,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,487.17. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,100 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Wall Street Zen cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $154.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.59%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

