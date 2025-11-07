Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.45 and last traded at GBX 99.61, with a volume of 2592122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.
Greencoat UK Wind Trading Down 0.3%
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.95. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.09.
About Greencoat UK Wind
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greencoat UK Wind
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.