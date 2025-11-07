Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.45 and last traded at GBX 99.61, with a volume of 2592122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.95. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About Greencoat UK Wind

(Get Free Report)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.