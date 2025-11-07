Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 474.50 and last traded at GBX 549.86. 904,156,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,699% from the average session volume of 9,227,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 787.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 701.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 745.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

