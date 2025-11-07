Spire Wealth Management Sells 32,241 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,241 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 39.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 818,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after buying an additional 60,050 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,345.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 150,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 144,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ ON opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $74.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.