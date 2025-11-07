Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 22,753 Chewy $CHWY

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Chewy by 81.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Chewy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy Price Performance
Chewy stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.84.
Get Our Latest Report on Chewy
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $151,561.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 229,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,770.30. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $36,679.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,792.40. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.