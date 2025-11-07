Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 22,753 Chewy $CHWY

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Chewy by 81.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Chewy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.84.

Get Our Latest Report on Chewy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $151,561.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 229,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,770.30. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $36,679.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,792.40. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.