Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 6,663 Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of YUM opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.19.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Guggenheim cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

