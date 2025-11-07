Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases 31,932 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 284.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $285.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $291.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total value of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,584.61. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,896 shares of company stock valued at $44,892,175. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank set a $336.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

