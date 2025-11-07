Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

Shopify Stock Down 4.2%

SHOP stock opened at $156.05 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.48.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 80.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 517.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,218,000 after acquiring an additional 203,916 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

