Spire Wealth Management Sells 404 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 132.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 352.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 58.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average is $133.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 2.87%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Zacks Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

