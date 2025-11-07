Ethos Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after purchasing an additional 707,615 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,169 shares of company stock worth $26,978,998. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

