Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Ethos Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $220.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

