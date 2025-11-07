Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,241 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, President Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $188.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.90. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

