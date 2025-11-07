Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZBH. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild Redb raised Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $88.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $85.33 and a 12-month high of $114.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 66,114 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 537.1% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.