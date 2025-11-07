Sigma Planning Corp Takes $779,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP $USO

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of United States Oil Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4,531.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 22.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $84.58.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.