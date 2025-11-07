Liquidia Corporation $LQDA Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Liquidia worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Liquidia Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.41. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 176.04% and a negative return on equity of 296.78%. The business had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1106.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LQDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Liquidia from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 26,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $725,948.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,867.94. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 20,261 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $474,310.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,032,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,181,897.93. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,141 shares of company stock valued at $23,584,920. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

