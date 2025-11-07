Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,185,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,201,000 after acquiring an additional 354,711 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 4.5% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CRH by 151.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,589,000 after acquiring an additional 639,625 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth about $5,597,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

CRH Price Performance

CRH opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.