Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after buying an additional 8,291,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,316,000 after acquiring an additional 562,246 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Intel by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,727.73 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

