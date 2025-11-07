Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 20,789.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,597,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $359.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.