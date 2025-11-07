Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 20,789.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,597,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $359.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.64.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
