Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March $KMAR Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:KMAR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 6.30% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $832,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March (KMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

