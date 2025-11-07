Destiny Capital Corp CO Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after buying an additional 9,922,958 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,914 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $395,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $100.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

