Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.