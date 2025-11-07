Sigma Planning Corp Has $874,000 Holdings in Sunoco LP $SUN

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUN. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sunoco by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUN opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $59.88.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.9202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sunoco from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

