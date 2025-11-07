Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $98.96 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $98,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.8%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $321.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $291.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

