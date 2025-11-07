Golden State Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,652,000 after buying an additional 12,419,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,493 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,370,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,618,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $43.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

