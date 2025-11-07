Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,181 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF $FCOM

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

